Central Florida man's $20 convenience store trip yields whopping $5 million payout
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida man turned a $20 convenience store trip into a whopping $5 million payout after claiming a winning lottery ticket.
Rickey Johnson claimed a top prize in the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Winter Haven purchased the winning ticket from Haines City Food Mart at 95 U.S. Highway 17-92 West in Haines City.
The store will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Johnson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.
There are 32 total top prizes worth $5 million in this $20 scratch-off game.