Celebrity golf tournament brings sports legends to Helen

The Brief The Darrel Chaney Invitational Golf Tournament is happening today at Valhalla Golf Club in Helen, extending a fundraising legacy that began a quarter of a century ago. The annual event brings together legendary figures from sports — including the MLB, NFL, professional wrestling, and the Olympics — and raises money for the United Way of White County. To date, the tournament has raised more than a million dollars, which stays in the community and benefits local charities.



What happens when a group of sports' legends gets together in the North Georgia mountains for a day of golf?

Two things: goodwill…and some good-natured trash talk!

The Darrel Chaney Invitational Golf Tournament is happening today at Valhalla Golf Club in Helen, extending a fundraising legacy that began a quarter of a century ago. The annual event brings together legendary figures from sports — including the MLB, NFL, professional wrestling, and the Olympics — and raises money for the United Way of White County. To date, the tournament has raised more than a million dollars, which stays in the community and benefits local charities.

And, of course, the man for whom the tournament is named is always there to lead the festivities. Darrel Chaney is an Indiana native, but he’s made a major impact here in Georgia. Chaney played Major League Baseball for a decade, gracing the roster of both the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves and winning a World Series championship with the Reds in 1975. He’s also well-known for working as a Braves announcer and for his work on radio and TV. Chaney and White County’s Bill Sutton Jr. teamed up to create the tournament 25 years ago, and have helped it grow into a highly-anticipated event that draws participants from across the country.

And as we’ve come to know over many years of covering the tournament, Mr. Chaney has a lot of friends in the sports world…and when he calls, they show up. To check out some of this year’s participating celebrities, click over to the event’s new Facebook page here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our visit to this year’s big event!



The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



