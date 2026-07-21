Celebrating National Zookeeper Week at Zoo Atlanta

The Brief According to the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), the third full week of July is recognized as National Zoo Keeper Week. The week aims to recognize the work of animal care professionals and to highlight their role in protecting and preserving wildlife and habitats. There's a large and passionate animal care team working at Zoo Atlanta, which has been drawing visitors from around the world for more than a hundred years.



In case you didn't know, this week is National Zoo Keeper Week — and there's no better way to celebrate than by visiting the talented team of professionals at Zoo Atlanta!

The American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) passed a resolution to recognize the third full week of July as National Zoo Keeper Week, which aims to highlight the work of animal care professionals and their role in protecting and preserving wildlife and habitats.

According to its website, the AAZK was founded back in 1967 as a way to promote zoo keeper professionalism; today, the networking and educational organization boasts nearly 3,000 members.

Zoo Atlanta is the associated facility with the Georgia AAZK Chapter. As we know from many, many previous visits (not to mention their regular trips to the FOX 5 Atlanta studios), there's a large and passionate team of animal care specialists taking care of the diverse animals there.

So, this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours behind the scenes with staffers at Zoo Atlanta, learning more about their jobs and the work they do keeping animals healthy and happy.

Zoo Atlanta is located at 800 Cherokee Avenue Southeast in Grant Park, and it opens at 9:00 a.m. daily. For more admission information and to purchase tickets, click here.