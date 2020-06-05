Celebrating National Doughnut Day at Sublime Doughnuts

In case you hadn't heard -- today is National Doughnut Day. And for many here in Metro Atlanta, there's only one place to celebrate.

We followed suit and spent the morning at Sublime Doughnuts, which is frequently voted as having the very best doughnuts in Metro Atlanta. Created in 2008 by Navy veteran Kamal Grant, Sublime has won over fans around the world with its gallery of goodies, including the famous A-Town Cream, the decadent Fresh Strawberry N Cream, the Dirty D, and more.

Along with its original location (535 10th St. NW in Atlanta, by the Georgia Tech Campus), a second location opened a few years ago at 2566 Briarcliff Rd. NE, at North Druid Hills. Both are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We spent the morning with Kamal Grant at the original 10th Street location, doing plenty of "investigative taste-testing" during Good Day Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out!