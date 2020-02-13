Celebrating Galentine's Day

February 13, the day before Valentine's Day, has been dubbed Galentine's Day.

Galentine's Day cards are displayed at a Target store in Falls Church, Virginia, on February 9, 2019. - For some people, facing the onslaught of Valentine's Day flowers, candy and marketing can be overwhelming if you are single. For Riya Patel, it's Expand

It's a day when some women celebrate their female friendships and it's not just for single women.

Experts say women don't always get everything from their romantic partner and the people who sustain them most are sometimes close friends.