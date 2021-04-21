Celebrate Jack Nicholson’s 84th birthday with these free movies featuring the legendary actor

article

It’s Jack Nicholson’s birthday on April 22.

The legendary Hollywood star turns 84 this year and, despite the actor being out of the limelight for some time, what better time to renew your love for Nicholson than on his birthday?

Nicholson’s rise to fame was slow and steady and he made a lasting name for himself in the industry with three Academy Awards and countless movies showcasing his impeccable acting skills.

Celebrate his legacy with a plethora of titles that span his decades’ long career that are free-to-stream on Tubi.

The Bucket List (2007): Starring Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes, Rob Morrow and Alfonso Freeman.

"A billionaire and a mechanic each receive a grim medical diagnosis. Together, they decide to spend the rest of their lives doing exactly what they want."

About Schmidt (2002): Starring Jack Nicholson, Hope Davis, June Squibb, Dermot Mulroney and Kathy Bates.

"Recently retired and widowed, a man tries to find some new purpose in life while driving his RV across several states to his daughter's wedding."

The Missouri Breaks (1976): Starring Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson, Kathleen Lloyd, Randy Quaid and Harry Dean Stanton.

"Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson ignite the screen in this rousing story of a wealthy Montana rancher who hires a professional killer to track down a gang of horse thieves."

The Raven (1963): Starring Boris Karloff, Peter Lorre, Jack Nicholson and Vincent Price.

"More than two years after his wife's death, a sorcerer is visited by a raven who claims she is still alive and at the castle of another sorcerer."

Hells Angels on Wheels (1967): Starring Adam Roarke, Jack Nicholson, Sabrina Scharf, Jana Taylor, Richard Anders, John Garwood, Mireille Machu, James Oliver, Jack Starrett and Bruno VeSota.

"At first gas station attendant Poet is happy when the rockers gang Hell's Angels finally accepts him, but he's shocked when he learns how brutal they are - not even murder is a taboo to them."

The Shooting (1966): Starring Jack Nicholson, Millie Perkins, Will Hutchins and Warren Oates.

"When an ex-bounty hunter returns to his mine, his partner is dead, his brother is gone, and a mysterious lady wants him to lead her across the desert."

Ride in the Whirlwind (1966): Starring Jack Nicholson, Cameron Mitchell, Harry Dean Stanton, Millie Perkins and George Mitchell.

"When three ranch hands stumble across a dead man and the bandits that killed him, they are framed for murder and hunted by the sheriff."

Corman's World (2011): Starring Roger Corman, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Quentin Tarantino, Jack Nicholson and Ron Howard.

"The director of more than fifty films and producer of over 300 more, prolific B-movie maven Roger Corman is profiled in this biographical documentary from filmmaker Alex Stapleton."

The Terror (1963): Starring Boris Karloff, Jack Nicholson and Sandra Knight.

"A young officer in Napoleon's army pursues a mysterious woman to the castle of an elderly Baron."

The Little Shop of Horrors (Colorized) (1960): Starring Jonathan Haze, Jackie Joseph, Jack Nicholson, Mel Welles, Dick Miller, Myrtle Vail and Karyn Kupcinet.

"Having created a man-eating plant, Seymour must kill to slake its bloodlust and cover his tracks in the original version of this black comedy."

The Cry Baby Killer (1958): Starring Harry Lauter, Jack Nicholson, Carolyn Mitchell, Brett Halsey and Lynn Cartwright.

"A terrified teenager takes three people hostage in a storeroom when he believes he's committed murder, leading to a tense police standoff."

