Ceiling leak briefly closes checkpoint at Atlanta airport

A ceiling leak near Gate T11 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport prompted a temporary closure of the Lower North Checkpoint earlier today, officials confirmed.

What we know:

The source of the leak is still under investigation. The affected area has been contained, and remediation crews are actively working to clean and sanitize the space.

Airport officials say customer service representatives are on-site to help reroute passengers around the impacted area to minimize delays or disruptions. Emergency Medical Services are also stationed nearby as a precaution.

Despite the incident, there has been no impact to overall airport operations, and flights are continuing as scheduled, according to airport officials.