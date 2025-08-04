Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
2
Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Jackson County, Douglas County, Union County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Madison County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Dawson County, White County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Banks County, Newton County, Murray County, Clayton County, Hall County, Floyd County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Ceiling leak briefly closes checkpoint at Atlanta airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 4, 2025 1:20pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. AAA projects 79.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Photograph

Expand

The Brief

    • Ceiling leak reported near Gate T11 at Atlanta airport.
    • Lower North Checkpoint temporarily closed for cleanup.
    • No impact to overall airport operations or flights.

ATLANTA - A ceiling leak near Gate T11 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport prompted a temporary closure of the Lower North Checkpoint earlier today, officials confirmed.

What we know:

The source of the leak is still under investigation. The affected area has been contained, and remediation crews are actively working to clean and sanitize the space.

Airport officials say customer service representatives are on-site to help reroute passengers around the impacted area to minimize delays or disruptions. Emergency Medical Services are also stationed nearby as a precaution.

Despite the incident, there has been no impact to overall airport operations, and flights are continuing as scheduled, according to airport officials. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

AtlantaHartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportNews