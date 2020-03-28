CDC issues travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, after President Trump back away from alling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in those states.

App users click here for live updates

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that the CDC was urging residents of the three states “to refrain from non-essential travel for the next 14 days.”

The CDC said in a statement:

"Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply."

RESOURCES: