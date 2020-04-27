CDC beginning COVID-19 antibody survey in Georgia counties

article

Georgia health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are about to start an antibody testing survey in an effort to better understand how many Georgians may have already been infected with the coronavirus.

Officials say that between Tuesday, April 28 and May 4, public health teams will be visiting homes that in Fulton and DeKalb County.

At each home, members of the household will be asked to answer a few survey question and provide a blood sample that will be used to test for antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, which would show whether they had previously been infected with COVID-19. Participation is voluntary.

Both Fulton and DeKalb counties were chosen because officials say transmissing of confirmed cases of coronavirus are still occurring in the counties. The areas, definied by census blocks, as well as the homes, have been randomly selected.

“We encourage everyone who is visited by the teams to participate in this very important survey that can help public health officials assess how widespread COVID-19 is in certain areas,” Georgia Department of Public Helath Comissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey. “This is another way that Georgians can play a role in helping fight this virus.”

Teams involved in the survey will have CDC vests, badges, and an official letter from the CDC and Georgia DPH.

While the tests can't determine if a person has an active infection at the time it is taken, officials say it can help identify people who were infected and never had symptoms.

Officials say the results of the study could help provide important information to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

For more information about the serosurvey, visit the CDC's website.

