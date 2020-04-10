Cause of Hall County mobile home fire under investigation

Firefighters in Hall County said it took less than 20 minutes to knock down a mobile home fire Friday afternoon.

Hall County Fire Services said they were called out to the 2400 block of Skelton Circle around 3:55 p.m. Firefighters said they found a fire pouring out of half of a single-wide mobile home. Firefighters said they had to work on the blaze from outside the structure, but were able to get it under control.

The mobile home appears to be a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

No one was injured.