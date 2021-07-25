SHOCKING VIDEO: 68-year-old man brutally attacked in Brooklyn

A senior citizen was left hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist after a brutal attack caught on video in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, a 68-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk when he was approached by a man riding a Citibike. It happened near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The man demanded the victim's valuables. When the victim resisted, the man began brutally assaulting the victim, punching him repeatedly and stomping on him until the man appeared to have lost consciousness

The man then took the victim's phone and ripped off his silver necklace. He then took off on Pitkin Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for a broken wrist, a broken nose, and lacerations. He was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.

