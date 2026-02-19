Catching up with 'Psycho Killer' star Georgina Campbell

The Brief Georgina Campbell stars as a Kansas highway patrol officer on the hunt for the serial killer who murdered her husband in the new horror film "Psycho Killer." Campbell is no stranger to the horror genre, having previously starred in Zach Cregger’s "Barbarian" and Ishana Night Shyamalan’s "The Watchers." "Psycho Killer" was written by Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by Gavin Polone, and is set to open in theatres Friday from 20th Century Studios.



With a title like "Psycho Killer," you know exactly what you’re in for: blood, blood, and more blood.

Georgina Campbell stars as a Kansas highway patrol officer on the hunt for the serial killer who murdered her husband in the new horror film "Psycho Killer," written by Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by Gavin Polone. The film is set to open in theatres Friday from 20th Century Studios.

Campbell is no stranger to the horror genre, having previously starred in Zach Cregger’s "Barbarian" and Ishana Night Shyamalan’s "The Watchers." But this time around, the BAFTA Television Award-winning actress faces off against what is perhaps her most formidable opponent: the "Satanic Slasher." Memorably played by James Preston Rogers, the killer is imposing, mysterious…and definitely not afraid to make a mess.

