Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call for Sept. 3, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

By Tess Hammock/FOX 5 Atlanta contributor
Published  September 3, 2025 9:43am EDT
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Film and TV productions in metro Atlanta are looking for extras or have open jobs. Here's a breakdown of what's available:

🎬 Background / Extras

Project: ‘ED’ (formerly Driver’s Ed)

Casting:

  • Police Officers & EMTs (Males & females, ages 25–50, any ethnicity; military or law enforcement experience a plus)
  • Featured Firefighters (Any gender, ages 25–50, any ethnicity; firefighter experience required)
  • Bar Patrons & Bartenders (Males & females, ages 21–50, any ethnicity)

Filming: Now through Sept. 8

Compensation: Paid

How to submit: Send name, phone number, two current photos, height and weight to DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with subject line: Role you are submitting for

Project: The Color Purple (Stage Production)

Casting: Powerhouse voices, strong actors, and storytellers; African American, ages 18+ (men encouraged to audition)

Audition Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, from 1–8 p.m.

Location: Mark Squared Studios, 2321 4th Street, Suite 201, Tucker, GA 30084

What to bring: 16–32 bars of a gospel/soul/R&B song + monologue (see website)

Compensation: Paid

More info: www.oartscoatl.com

Questions: Email creatives@oartscoatl.com

Project: Adulting (Feature Film)

Casting: Small lap dog capable of tricks on command; must be comfortable with strangers and groups

Filming Date: Sept. 4 (tomorrow)

How to submit: Send owner name, dog name, contact info, updated photos of dog and owner, availability, and any tattoos/locations to golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject line: PET DOG

💼 Jobs

Company: Scout Motors

Position: Post-Production Specialist

Duties include:

  • Crafting stories and delivering high-quality edits
  • Pitching story concepts
  • Creating clean, engaging motion graphics and title sequences
  • Editing for social-first/branded content (YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc.)

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Film, Digital Media or related field
  • 4–8 years of experience in marketing or automotive content production
  • Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and DaVinci Resolve
  • Experience editing social-first video content

Learn more: scoutmotors.com

Apply here: tinyurl.com/ScoutMotorsPost

📅 News / Networking / Events

Event: Monsters and Mayhem – Special FX Makeup Class

  • Instructor: Midian Crosby (credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead)
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • Location: Plaza Theater, 1049 Ponce DeLeon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

What you’ll learn:

  • Digital vs. makeup special effects
  • Cost-cutting strategies for special effects
  • Negotiating with artists

Register: tinyurl.com/CastingCallFX

Casting Call