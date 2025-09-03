Casting Call for Sept. 3, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Film and TV productions in metro Atlanta are looking for extras or have open jobs. Here's a breakdown of what's available:
🎬 Background / Extras
Project: ‘ED’ (formerly Driver’s Ed)
Casting:
- Police Officers & EMTs (Males & females, ages 25–50, any ethnicity; military or law enforcement experience a plus)
- Featured Firefighters (Any gender, ages 25–50, any ethnicity; firefighter experience required)
- Bar Patrons & Bartenders (Males & females, ages 21–50, any ethnicity)
Filming: Now through Sept. 8
Compensation: Paid
How to submit: Send name, phone number, two current photos, height and weight to DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with subject line: Role you are submitting for
Project: The Color Purple (Stage Production)
Casting: Powerhouse voices, strong actors, and storytellers; African American, ages 18+ (men encouraged to audition)
Audition Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, from 1–8 p.m.
Location: Mark Squared Studios, 2321 4th Street, Suite 201, Tucker, GA 30084
What to bring: 16–32 bars of a gospel/soul/R&B song + monologue (see website)
Compensation: Paid
More info: www.oartscoatl.com
Questions: Email creatives@oartscoatl.com
Project: Adulting (Feature Film)
Casting: Small lap dog capable of tricks on command; must be comfortable with strangers and groups
Filming Date: Sept. 4 (tomorrow)
How to submit: Send owner name, dog name, contact info, updated photos of dog and owner, availability, and any tattoos/locations to golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject line: PET DOG
💼 Jobs
Company: Scout Motors
Position: Post-Production Specialist
Duties include:
- Crafting stories and delivering high-quality edits
- Pitching story concepts
- Creating clean, engaging motion graphics and title sequences
- Editing for social-first/branded content (YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc.)
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Film, Digital Media or related field
- 4–8 years of experience in marketing or automotive content production
- Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and DaVinci Resolve
- Experience editing social-first video content
Learn more: scoutmotors.com
Apply here: tinyurl.com/ScoutMotorsPost
📅 News / Networking / Events
Event: Monsters and Mayhem – Special FX Makeup Class
- Instructor: Midian Crosby (credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Location: Plaza Theater, 1049 Ponce DeLeon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
What you’ll learn:
- Digital vs. makeup special effects
- Cost-cutting strategies for special effects
- Negotiating with artists
Register: tinyurl.com/CastingCallFX