Casting Call for Sept. 3, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Film and TV productions in metro Atlanta are looking for extras or have open jobs. Here's a breakdown of what's available:

🎬 Background / Extras

Project: ‘ED’ (formerly Driver’s Ed)

Casting:

Police Officers & EMTs (Males & females, ages 25–50, any ethnicity; military or law enforcement experience a plus)

Featured Firefighters (Any gender, ages 25–50, any ethnicity; firefighter experience required)

Bar Patrons & Bartenders (Males & females, ages 21–50, any ethnicity)

Filming: Now through Sept. 8

Compensation: Paid

How to submit: Send name, phone number, two current photos, height and weight to DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with subject line: Role you are submitting for

Project: The Color Purple (Stage Production)

Casting: Powerhouse voices, strong actors, and storytellers; African American, ages 18+ (men encouraged to audition)

Audition Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, from 1–8 p.m.

Location: Mark Squared Studios, 2321 4th Street, Suite 201, Tucker, GA 30084

What to bring: 16–32 bars of a gospel/soul/R&B song + monologue (see website)

Compensation: Paid

More info: www.oartscoatl.com

Questions: Email creatives@oartscoatl.com

Project: Adulting (Feature Film)

Casting: Small lap dog capable of tricks on command; must be comfortable with strangers and groups

Filming Date: Sept. 4 (tomorrow)

How to submit: Send owner name, dog name, contact info, updated photos of dog and owner, availability, and any tattoos/locations to golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject line: PET DOG

💼 Jobs

Company: Scout Motors

Position: Post-Production Specialist

Duties include:

Crafting stories and delivering high-quality edits

Pitching story concepts

Creating clean, engaging motion graphics and title sequences

Editing for social-first/branded content (YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc.)

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Film, Digital Media or related field

4–8 years of experience in marketing or automotive content production

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and DaVinci Resolve

Experience editing social-first video content

Learn more: scoutmotors.com

Apply here: tinyurl.com/ScoutMotorsPost

📅 News / Networking / Events

Event: Monsters and Mayhem – Special FX Makeup Class

Instructor: Midian Crosby (credits include Guardians of the Galaxy , Stranger Things , The Walking Dead )

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Plaza Theater, 1049 Ponce DeLeon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

What you’ll learn:

Digital vs. makeup special effects

Cost-cutting strategies for special effects

Negotiating with artists

Register: tinyurl.com/CastingCallFX