Casting Call for Oct. 2, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. "Stranger Things" is casting minors who are fresh faces and between the ages of 9 and 13. The show is filming on Oct. 4 , 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Atlanta and the surrounding areas with fittings happening now. Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/

2. A Tyler Perry comedy is looking for extras that could play Italian locals or tourists. Applicants should look Italian or as if you are visiting Italy and should be between 18 and 65 years old. The comedy is filming from Oct. 9 to 11. To apply, submit your full name, phone number, height, age and date of birth, sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoe, etc.), city and state of residence, two recent pictures (headshot and a full body) to italymovieextras@gmail.com with the subject "ITALY RESIDENT 3-DAY" or "TOURIST 3-DAY."

3. The brand Dove is casting girls between the ages of 3 and 5 years old for a commercial. The brand is looking for girls of all ethnicities, any body type, and any hair type who love to run. Applicants must have lots of enthusiasm , also welcome twins The commercial will film in mid-November. Visit https://www.stilwellcasting.com/ to learn more and visit them on Facebook for the link to apply.

Jobs

Georgia Entertainment News is looking for a part-time/remote administrative assistant.

Duties include:

Updating and maintaining project management software.

Content management on multiple platforms as assigned.

Updating and maintaining company job boards and event calendars.

Assistance with event planning.

Requirements:

Proven work experience as an administrative assistant or similar role.

Must be highly organized and detail oriented.

An entry level understanding of the entertainment industry in Georgia.

Ability to present a polished and professional image, especially when interfacing with partners and potential partners.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Experience with WordPress and/or Monday Work Management or similar software is preferred.

Ability to adapt and find creative solutions to meet goals.

Submit your resume and cover letter to jennifer@georgiaentertainment.com.

News and Networking

1. The Trilith Institute is hosting a Voiceover Acting Workshop from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Participants will get insider tips and tricks to make your animation voice over demo reel stand out, a recording of your VO performance for your reel, auctioning skills practice, and insider feedback on your performance.

Get tickets here: https://trilithinstitute.org/event/voice-acting-workshop/

2. Get Scene Studios wants you to go from "Single to Signed." The Zoom event will show participants the secrets to landing your dream agent. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Learn more and register here.