Casting Call: New MTV project, 'Threshold' feature film and industry jobs

Whether you are looking to step onto a professional film set or take the next step in your career behind the scenes, this week’s Casting Call with Tess Hammock has you covered.

From major reality TV productions in Atlanta to features filming in the heart of Savannah, there are plenty of opportunities for actors, students, and country music fans to get involved. Plus, for those looking for a full-time role in the industry, Trilith LIVE is hiring an event coordinator to help manage their world-class venue.

Check out the full list of background roles, job openings, and professional development workshops below!

Background & Extras

1. Project: Divorce Court

Casting: Audience members, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+.

Filming: February – June 2026 in Atlanta, GA.

How to Apply: Submit your information via Submit your information via Hylton Casting

2. Project: Threshold (Feature Film)

Casting: Speaking roles for HBCU students and influencers, any gender, ages 18-24.

Filming: March 18 – April 6 in Atlanta, GA.

Rate: PAID.

Submission Info: Include your name, phone number, Instagram handle, current HBCU, headshot, and acting resume.

Email: destinationcastingsubmissions@gmail.com

Subject Line: HBCU or INFLUENCER.

3. Project: Unnamed Country Music Feature Film

Casting: Lovers of country music, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+.

Filming: April – June in Savannah, GA.

Rate: PAID.

How to Apply: Apply via Apply via Catrett Casting

4. Project: New MTV Reality Show

Casting: Gym-goers with cars, spa patrons with cars, smoothie shop customers, and stretch lab patrons. Ages 20s–40s, any gender, any ethnicity.

Filming: February 23 or February 26 in Atlanta, GA.

Submission Info: First & last name, phone number, email, height/weight, clothing/shoe sizes, current city/state, two recent pictures, and confirmation of which date you can work.

Email: nashvilleextras@gmail.com

Subject Line: MTV NEW SEASON (specify role/date).

Jobs

Position: Event Coordinator Organization: Trilith LIVE Duties:

Meet with and guide clients to plan and organize assigned events; interpret, explain, and implement contract provisions, facility rules, regulations, policies, and procedures.

Coordinate event services, delivery methods, and operational procedures to support successful execution.

Clearly communicate event requirements to internal departments for setup, breakdown, production, and support needs.

Ensure all areas of event execution deliver outstanding client and guest experiences.

Supervise assigned event staff and vendors during events.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university preferred; additional relevant experience may be considered in place of formal education.

Minimum 1-2 years of event management or coordination experience in a venue, performing arts, convention center, or hospitality environment.

Strong knowledge of event operations, including setup, production, and vendor coordination.

How to Apply: Submit your application here.

Extras / Events / Networking

Event: The Breakdown: Prepare, Relax and Let Go!