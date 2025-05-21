Casting Call for May 21, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
Project: Pharmaceutical Commercial
- Casting: Middle school-aged kids and parents, any ethnicity, any gender
- Filming: June 9 and 10 in Atlanta
- Submission info: Name, height, age of children, phone number, availability for shoot dates, minor work permit number for each child, city/state you live in, professional headshot (if you have one), close-up photo and full body shot (taken recently) to hmcastingsubmissions@gmail.com with the subject "Pharmaceutical Commercial"
Project: Flip Side Game Show Audience Members
- Casting: Energetic audience members, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender
- Filming: Now through July in Fayetteville
- Submit at castbmc.app/talent Create a profile (if you're new). Click "I Want to Work" under the "Flip Side" Heading. Select the role(s)/date(s) you're available for. Click "Read More" under each listing to view full role details
Project: Music Video (Artist Unnamed)
- Casting: Concert go-ers, fun/stylish, ages 18-30, any gender, any ethnicity
- Filming: May 24 in Atlanta, 3 to 6 p.m. PAID
- Submission info: Name, phone number/ contact, two current photos, height/ weight to destinationcastingvideo@gmail.com with the subject "WHO VIDEO"
Project: Unnamed TV Show
- Casting: Cheerleaders and wrestlers, ages 12-19, any gender, any ethnicity
- Filming: June - July in Atlanta
- Submission info: Recent photo, age, height, weight, clothing sizes, and contact info to NLTExtras@gmail.com with the subject "NLT Extras Cheerleader/Wrestler"
Jobs
Position: Board Operator (Part-Time) at Cumulus Media
Duties:
- Running the console in a radio station control room broadcasting a variety of live or pre-recorded local and syndicated entertainment programs
- Playing all commercials as scheduled and maintaining a commercial and transmitter log
- Monitors and updates weather, traffic, and news reports
- Monitor for EAS Alerts, Amber Alerts and breaking news
- Monitors the technical quality and accuracy of incoming and outgoing on-air programming from master control room
Qualifications:
- Previous control console operation experience preferred
- Audio production skills preferred
- Ability to learn FCC rules and regulations and EAS guidelines
- Proficient using computer systems such as Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Audition or other audio editing software preferred
- Familiar with audio mixers preferred
- Flexibility in scheduling required; majority of the hours are in the evenings, weekends and holidays
Apply at: jobs.cumulusmedia.com
News/Networking/Events
Commercial Masterclass Showcase by Get Scene Studios
The showcase will happen on June 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Three commercial agents from Big Picture Casting, Formation Talent, and Stilwell Casting will do headshot evaluations, Self-tape evaluation, Callback evaluation, and give instruction on the A-Z of booking commercials,
Register at https://www.getscenestudios.com/online