Casting Call for May 21, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

Project: Pharmaceutical Commercial

Casting: Middle school-aged kids and parents, any ethnicity, any gender

Filming: June 9 and 10 in Atlanta

Submission info: Name, height, age of children, phone number, availability for shoot dates, minor work permit number for each child, city/state you live in, professional headshot (if you have one), close-up photo and full body shot (taken recently) to hmcastingsubmissions@gmail.com with the subject "Pharmaceutical Commercial"

Project: Flip Side Game Show Audience Members

Casting: Energetic audience members, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender

Filming: Now through July in Fayetteville

Submit at castbmc.app/talent Create a profile (if you're new). Click "I Want to Work" under the "Flip Side" Heading. Select the role(s)/date(s) you're available for. Click "Read More" under each listing to view full role details

Project: Music Video (Artist Unnamed)

Casting: Concert go-ers, fun/stylish, ages 18-30, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: May 24 in Atlanta, 3 to 6 p.m. PAID

Submission info: Name, phone number/ contact, two current photos, height/ weight to destinationcastingvideo@gmail.com with the subject "WHO VIDEO"

Project: Unnamed TV Show

Casting: Cheerleaders and wrestlers, ages 12-19, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: June - July in Atlanta

Submission info: Recent photo, age, height, weight, clothing sizes, and contact info to NLTExtras@gmail.com with the subject "NLT Extras Cheerleader/Wrestler"

Jobs

Position: Board Operator (Part-Time) at Cumulus Media

Duties:

Running the console in a radio station control room broadcasting a variety of live or pre-recorded local and syndicated entertainment programs

Playing all commercials as scheduled and maintaining a commercial and transmitter log

Monitors and updates weather, traffic, and news reports

Monitor for EAS Alerts, Amber Alerts and breaking news

Monitors the technical quality and accuracy of incoming and outgoing on-air programming from master control room

Qualifications:

Previous control console operation experience preferred

Audio production skills preferred

Ability to learn FCC rules and regulations and EAS guidelines

Proficient using computer systems such as Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Audition or other audio editing software preferred

Familiar with audio mixers preferred

Flexibility in scheduling required; majority of the hours are in the evenings, weekends and holidays

Apply at: jobs.cumulusmedia.com

News/Networking/Events

Commercial Masterclass Showcase by Get Scene Studios

The showcase will happen on June 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Three commercial agents from Big Picture Casting, Formation Talent, and Stilwell Casting will do headshot evaluations, Self-tape evaluation, Callback evaluation, and give instruction on the A-Z of booking commercials,

Register at https://www.getscenestudios.com/online