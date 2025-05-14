Casting Call for May 14, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
Project: HBCU pilot
- Casting: HBCU students: Young adults (18+), any gender, African-American
- Filming: July (specific dates tbd)
- Submit at https://www.centralcasting.com/ga/
Project: Farmer Wants a Wife
- Casting: Single farmers and ranchers and eligible ladies looking for love, any ethnicity, ages 21+, must be legally single
- Filming: TBD
- Submit at FarmerWantsAWifeCasting.com
- For further questions, email CastingManager@CornwellCasting.com
Project: "The Breadwinner" (comedy starring Nate Bargatze)
- Casting: Middle school boys and girls, any ethnicity, ages 11-15
- Filming: June 11 to 13 in McDonough
- Submission info: Three pics (include a dated photo and full body) include age, height, weight and all contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "MIDDLE SCHOOL"
Project: "Sistas" (Tyler Perry Production)
- Casting: Mr & Mrs. Smith Characters, couple, ethnically ambiguous/ mixed ethnicity, ages 30+
- Filming: 5/23
- Submission info: Name, contact, city/state, age, height, sizes, two recent pictures to sistasextras@gmail.com with the subject "MR. SMITH 5/23" or "MRS. SMITH 5/23"
Jobs
Position: Manager, Business Development - Podcasts Company with Sirius XM (Atlanta/Hybrid)
Duties:
- Identify and negotiate new podcast partnerships and renewals, including exclusive content licensing and distribution deals
- Collaborate with the Content Strategy & Analysis team to build financial models for ad-supported, subscription, and hybrid monetization for each deal
- Build and maintain relationships with leading podcast agents and representatives, podcast creators, and networks to drive long-term value
Qualifications:
- MBA, JD, and/or 5+ years of experience in business development, partnerships, or content acquisitions in podcasting, digital media, or entertainment
- Strong negotiation skills with a track record of closing high-impact content deals
- Familiarity with advertising models
- Passion for podcasting and digital audio with a deep understanding of industry trends and key players
Apply at careers.siriusxm.com
News/Networking/Events
On Camera Basics - Introductory Acting Class at Drama Inc.
The six-week course will take place on Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and start on July 12. Participants will learn audition technique, critical on-set terminology, how to navigate the industry, and the business of acting.
Sign up at https://www.dramainc.net