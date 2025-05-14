Casting Call for May 14, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

Project: HBCU pilot

Casting: HBCU students: Young adults (18+), any gender, African-American

Filming: July (specific dates tbd)

Submit at https://www.centralcasting.com/ga/

Project: Farmer Wants a Wife

Casting: Single farmers and ranchers and eligible ladies looking for love, any ethnicity, ages 21+, must be legally single

Filming: TBD

Submit at FarmerWantsAWifeCasting.com

For further questions, email CastingManager@CornwellCasting.com

Project: "The Breadwinner" (comedy starring Nate Bargatze)

Casting: Middle school boys and girls, any ethnicity, ages 11-15

Filming: June 11 to 13 in McDonough

Submission info: Three pics (include a dated photo and full body) include age, height, weight and all contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "MIDDLE SCHOOL"

Project: "Sistas" (Tyler Perry Production)

Casting: Mr & Mrs. Smith Characters, couple, ethnically ambiguous/ mixed ethnicity, ages 30+

Filming: 5/23

Submission info: Name, contact, city/state, age, height, sizes, two recent pictures to sistasextras@gmail.com with the subject "MR. SMITH 5/23" or "MRS. SMITH 5/23"

Jobs

Position: Manager, Business Development - Podcasts Company with Sirius XM (Atlanta/Hybrid)

Duties:

Identify and negotiate new podcast partnerships and renewals, including exclusive content licensing and distribution deals

Collaborate with the Content Strategy & Analysis team to build financial models for ad-supported, subscription, and hybrid monetization for each deal

Build and maintain relationships with leading podcast agents and representatives, podcast creators, and networks to drive long-term value

Qualifications:

MBA, JD, and/or 5+ years of experience in business development, partnerships, or content acquisitions in podcasting, digital media, or entertainment

Strong negotiation skills with a track record of closing high-impact content deals

Familiarity with advertising models

Passion for podcasting and digital audio with a deep understanding of industry trends and key players

Apply at careers.siriusxm.com

News/Networking/Events

On Camera Basics - Introductory Acting Class at Drama Inc.

The six-week course will take place on Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and start on July 12. Participants will learn audition technique, critical on-set terminology, how to navigate the industry, and the business of acting.

Sign up at https://www.dramainc.net