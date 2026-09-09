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Casting Call: Kings, Challengers

By Tess Hammock FOX 5 Atlanta contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published September 9, 2026 10:09 AM EDT
Published September 9, 2026 10:09 AM EDT
Casting Call: 'Kings,' 'Challenger'
Casting Call: 'Kings,' 'Challenger'

Casting Call: 'Kings,' 'Challenger'

Metro Atlanta is buzzing with major entertainment opportunities as casting directors scramble to fill several paid film and television roles.

ATLANTA - Local productions are hiring talent in Stone Mountain, Canton and Atlanta for comedy feature films and television series, while an upcoming actor summit aims to help newcomers land industry representation.

 

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

Project: Unnamed Comedy Feature 

Casting: Golfers, ages 20+, any gender, any ethnicity, real golfers encouraged 

Filming: 9/14-10/12 in Stone Mountain PAID + golf club bump 

Submission info: 3 pics (dated photo, full body), age, height, weight, all contact info 

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com 

Subject: GOLF TRIP

Project: Kings S1 

Casting: Business types, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ 

Filming: 9/14-15 in Canton

PAID 

Apply at centralcasting.com/submit 

Code: CANTON

Project: Challenger 

JOBS 

Casting: Airport passengers and staff, men, ages 18+, any ethnicity 

Filming: 9/21 in Atlanta 

PAID 

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallChallenge 

NEWS/EVENTS/ NETWORKING GUEST: 

Jesse Malinowski Video attached to email! 

Event: Get Scene Virtual Actor's Summit 

When: 9/18-20 

Where: Virtual 

What: 3-Day event with workshops covering... 

a. Booking breakdown 

b. Actor package breakdown 

c. Commercial callbacks 

d. managers/agents 

e. Deal negotiation 

f. more... 

Register at https://www.getscenestudios.com/virtual-actors-summit

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