Casting Call: Kings, Challengers
ATLANTA - Local productions are hiring talent in Stone Mountain, Canton and Atlanta for comedy feature films and television series, while an upcoming actor summit aims to help newcomers land industry representation.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
Project: Unnamed Comedy Feature
Casting: Golfers, ages 20+, any gender, any ethnicity, real golfers encouraged
Filming: 9/14-10/12 in Stone Mountain PAID + golf club bump
Submission info: 3 pics (dated photo, full body), age, height, weight, all contact info
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: GOLF TRIP
Project: Kings S1
Casting: Business types, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 9/14-15 in Canton
PAID
Apply at centralcasting.com/submit
Code: CANTON
Project: Challenger
JOBS
Casting: Airport passengers and staff, men, ages 18+, any ethnicity
Filming: 9/21 in Atlanta
PAID
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallChallenge
NEWS/EVENTS/ NETWORKING GUEST:
Jesse Malinowski Video attached to email!
Event: Get Scene Virtual Actor's Summit
When: 9/18-20
Where: Virtual
What: 3-Day event with workshops covering...
a. Booking breakdown
b. Actor package breakdown
c. Commercial callbacks
d. managers/agents
e. Deal negotiation
f. more...
Register at https://www.getscenestudios.com/virtual-actors-summit