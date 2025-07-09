Casting Call for July 9, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
1. Project: TV Show for BET+
- Casting: Specialty Role: Baby, ages 6 to 18 months, African American, any gender, twins/triplets/or individual
- Filming: July 28 to August with flexible dates
- To submit go to https://hyltoncasting.com/babycastingcall/
2. Project: "Sweet Magnolias"
- Casting: Experienced baseball umpire for a featured role, Any gender, Any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Filming: July 10 to 11 (must be available both days!)
- Submission info: Recent photo, contact info to SweetMagnoliasExtras@gmail.com with the subject "UMPIRE"
Jobs
1. Professor of Industry Partnerships at SCADpro (SCAD’s creative consultancy)
Duties Include:
- Designing coursework + syllabi
- Teaching and creating learning opportunities
Qualifications:
- Degree in design-related field
- Collegiate teaching experience
Apply at scadcareers.scad.edu
2. Senior producer at the Atlanta Hawks
Duties Include:
- Lead production of sponsored content
- Coordinate with Legal, PR, Basketball Ops, Social, Partnerships, Hawks Studios
- Plan and execute high-level creative content
Qualifications:
- 5–7 years creative agency or sports production experience
- 7–9 years overall in creative video production
- Experience with sponsored + comedic content
Apply at nba.com/hawks/truetoyou
News/Networking/Events
1. Master the Audition w/ Rhavynn Drummer (CD for Tyler Perry Studios)
Type: In-Person Workshop
Date/Time: July 19 at 10 a.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
What You’ll Learn: Self-tape feedback + virtual callback practice, audition techniques + prep. character breakdowns
The event features a Q&A with Rhavynn