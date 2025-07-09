Casting Call for July 9, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: TV Show for BET+

Casting: Specialty Role: Baby, ages 6 to 18 months, African American, any gender, twins/triplets/or individual

Filming: July 28 to August with flexible dates

To submit go to https://hyltoncasting.com/babycastingcall/

2. Project: "Sweet Magnolias"

Casting: Experienced baseball umpire for a featured role, Any gender, Any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: July 10 to 11 (must be available both days!)

Submission info: Recent photo, contact info to SweetMagnoliasExtras@gmail.com with the subject "UMPIRE"

Jobs

1. Professor of Industry Partnerships at SCADpro (SCAD’s creative consultancy)

Duties Include:

Designing coursework + syllabi

Teaching and creating learning opportunities

Qualifications:

Degree in design-related field

Collegiate teaching experience

Apply at scadcareers.scad.edu

2. Senior producer at the Atlanta Hawks

Duties Include:

Lead production of sponsored content

Coordinate with Legal, PR, Basketball Ops, Social, Partnerships, Hawks Studios

Plan and execute high-level creative content

Qualifications:

5–7 years creative agency or sports production experience

7–9 years overall in creative video production

Experience with sponsored + comedic content

Apply at nba.com/hawks/truetoyou

News/Networking/Events

1. Master the Audition w/ Rhavynn Drummer (CD for Tyler Perry Studios)

Type: In-Person Workshop

Date/Time: July 19 at 10 a.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

What You’ll Learn: Self-tape feedback + virtual callback practice, audition techniques + prep. character breakdowns

The event features a Q&A with Rhavynn

Register at Eventbrite.com