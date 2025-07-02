Casting Call for July 2, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

🎬 Casting Calls

1. Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 2 (TLC)

Producers are seeking patients dealing with various skin conditions, including:

Growths or abscesses

Lipomas, cysts, or keloids

Rhinophyma, neurofibromatosis (NF), severe acne

Mysterious rashes or other skin conditions

📍Filming: TBD

📩 To submit:

Your name and location

Contact info (phone + email)

Description of your condition and a little about yourself

Close-up photos/videos of the condition (as many as possible)

A clear photo of your face and any social media links

📧 Email: castingdrpimplepopper@gmail.com

Subject Line: Casting

2. Neighbors (Film Project)

Seeking owners of 1982 or older vehicles—specifically muscle cars or station wagons.

🚫 No red, white, or black car colors.

📅 Filming Date: July 16

💵 Paid

📩 To submit: Recent headshot and full-body photo and photos of your vehicle + make, model, and year. Also send contact number.

📧 Email: Wonder@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: FEATURED OLDER CAR

3. Breadwinner (Starring Nate Bargatze and Mandy Moore)

Looking for men and women age 18+ of all ethnicities with cars

🚫 No red, white, or black vehicles

🚨 Fresh faces only

📍 Filming Location: Senoia, GA

📅 Filming Date: July 23

💵 Paid

📩 To submit: Three photos: dated selfie, headshot, and full-body; age, height, weight; all contact info

📧 Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject Line: SENOIA CAR

4. QVC/HSN Full-Time Hosts

QVC and HSN are casting full-time broadcast hosts for live TV and digital platforms. Ideal candidates are engaging storytellers who thrive on live interaction.

📍 Location: West Chester, PA (Relocation required)

💵 Paid

📩 To submit: Resume, reel and headshot

📧 Email: QXHcasting@gmail.com

🎤 Industry Events & Summits

TV & Film Panel

🎟️ What: Hear from producers, publicists, agents, and casting directors offering advice on succeeding in TV and film

📅 When: August 16, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

📍 Where: Hilton Atlanta Airport Conference Center (Hapeville, GA)

💵 Cost: FREE

🔗 Register here

Virtual Actors Summit

🎭 What: Three-day interactive summit with coaching, giveaways, goal-setting, and community

📅 When: September 5–7

📍 Where: Online

💵 Early Bird Cost: $107

🔗 Get tickets

Keep checking back for new opportunities as Georgia continues to be a major hub for film and TV production.