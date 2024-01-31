Casting Call for Jan. 31, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. Warner Brothers is preparing to start filming the new DC superhero film "Superman: Genesis." The movie will be filming from March through June in Atlanta and Macon and is looking for extras and actors for multiple scenes in a variety of roles.

Submit your information here: centralcasting.com/gaonboard

2. Hulu's "Tell Me Lies" is filming its second season and needs bartenders and bar staff for a paid scene on Feb. 7 to 9 and 13 to 14.

Email: tml@centralcasting.com with the subject line "BARTENDER" and include your name, phone number, current photos (headshot and body shot), your current sizes (height, weight, clothing and shoe size), which booking dates you are available for and any relevant bartending or server experience.

3. A new movie looking at the origins of Saturday Night Live is filming from March through April and needs people with 70s hairstyles, and extras who have experience on a film or TV crew (cameraman, grip, etc.) Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "75 FILM CREW" and include three pictures, your age, height, weight, all contact info, and crew experience.

Crew:

1. Reel Security is hiring a security guard for film projects in metro Atlanta. The role is a flexible schedule position whose work includes guarding the set locations, monitoring drop-offs and pick-ups of equipment on set, and patrolling set/studios. Apply here: https://www.adzuna.com.

News

SCAD TV Fest is going on from Feb. 7 through 10. High-profile guests going to the festival are Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammar, George Lopez, and Sonequa Martin-Green. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.