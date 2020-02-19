Casting Call: February 19, 2020

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. When it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.

This means everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.comFind streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Advertisement

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com

(WEDDING)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guest” 18yrs – Older

* MUST have formal attire and comfortable sitting outside.

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “WEDDING” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(BODYBUILDERS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Bodybuilder” types 18yrs – Older

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR PHYSIQUE

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: Friday February 28th

* Put “BODYBUILDER” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(MULTI DAY & NIGHT SHOOT)

* Seeking: Tall, Fit Handsome Males / All Ethnicities to portray Riot Cops 18yrs & Older

* Must Be 6’1 or Taller

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: February 26th – March 10th, 15th, 25th, 26th and April 5th

* Put “I’M MY OWN SHERIFF” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(LOTS OF TATTOOS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Visible Tattoos (arm, neck, face, etc) 18 – 45yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR TATTOOS

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: March 6th

* Put “COVERED IN TATS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(PIERCINGS)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities w/Gauges & Piercings 18 – 45yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR GAUGES & PIERCINGS

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: March 6th

* Put “PIERCE ME” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(SHARKS & JETS)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Teen Gang Members” 18 – 21yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS LOOKING WILD & CRAZY

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: March 6th

* Put “WILD CHILD” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older

* Do you have Scrubs?

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com

(UPSCALE EATERY)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Upscale Casual Attire

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / NO other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “RESTAURANT” in subject line

Hylton Casting

Oprah's….“Black Women Own The Conversation” (Season 2)

* Black Women to be Audience Members for this Town Hall Style Series. 18yrs & Older

* Taping will take place in Atlanta, Ga. from March 30th – April 3rd

* To Join The Conversation, please visit:

HYLTONCASTING.COM/BWOTC-S2

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(CREEPY FRESH)

* Men & Women of All shapes, sizes & ethnicities – Odd/Creepy/Strange Character types

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before) Ages: 18 – 100yrs

* Shoots: March 10th(possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-10-2020

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(JUNKY POS VEHICLES)

* Seeking: Rusted Out / Junky Vintage Vehicles & Their Owners Ages: 16 – 100yrs

* FRESH FACES (Can’t Have Worked on This Project Before)

* You’ll Need To Submit: Current photos of You & Your Vehicle ($125 Vehicle Bump)

* Shoots: March 5th

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-5-2020

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler - Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login