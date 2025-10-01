Casting Call: Extras, jobs, and events happening in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Looking for acting opportunities, production jobs, or film industry events around Atlanta? Here are some of the latest listings:
Background and Extra Jobs in metro Atlanta
What we know:
- Project: UnnamedCasting:Airport passengers: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Dinner guests: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ (submit in nice dinner attire)Filming: Oct. 8PaidTo apply: Send your name, contact, age, height, weight, sizes, ethnicity, any visible tattoos, city/state, and 2 recent pictures to moviebg@cabcastings.comSubject line: AIRPORT 10/8 or DINNER GUESTS 10/8
- Project: Diarra from DetroitCasting: Wedding guests, bridesmaids/groomsmen, waitstaff/catering — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 20–70. Must have formal attire.Filming: Oct. 7–8 and Oct. 14 in AtlantaTo apply: https://hyltoncasting.com/weddingbg/
- Project: UnnamedCasting: Security guard types, at least 5’10, any age, any ethnicity, bigger/muscular buildFilming: Oct. 6–7 in AlpharettaTo apply: Send a recent photo, height, all clothing sizes, and contact information to ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.comSubject line: SECURITY
Entertainment industry jobs in metro Atlanta
What we know:
- Position: Technical Producer, GamesCompany: NetflixDuties include:Converting Games Studios strategy into actionable deliverables for innovation and foundational development projectsApplying deep knowledge of game development and platform capabilitiesQualifications include:Detailed knowledge of game development, engines, tools, and best practicesUnderstanding of engineering principles, terminology, and game architectureApply at: tinyurl.com/CastingCallNetflix
News/Networking/Events for the metro Atlanta entertainment industry
- Event: Booking Verticals: Vertical Film Acting IntensiveWhat: Acting workshop hosted by Cheryl Louden-Kubin with Get Scene StudiosYou’ll learn how to:Master the vertical frameUpgrade audition materialsExperience immersive audition practiceAccess a self-taping courseHone acting techniquesParticipate in a Q&A with the hostWhen: Oct. 23, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.Where: OnlineReserve your spot: tinyurl.com/CastingCallVertical
The Source: This is an original report. Information came from Tess Hammock.