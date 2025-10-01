Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call: Extras, jobs, and events happening in metro Atlanta

By Tess Hammock//FOX 5 Contributor
Published  October 1, 2025 12:55pm EDT
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call for Oct. 1, 2025

Casting Call for Oct. 1, 2025

Hear about local acting and productions jobs around North Georgia from Tess Hammock.

ATLANTA - Looking for acting opportunities, production jobs, or film industry events around Atlanta? Here are some of the latest listings:

Background and Extra Jobs in metro Atlanta

What we know:

  • Project: UnnamedCasting:Airport passengers: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Dinner guests: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ (submit in nice dinner attire)Filming: Oct. 8PaidTo apply: Send your name, contact, age, height, weight, sizes, ethnicity, any visible tattoos, city/state, and 2 recent pictures to moviebg@cabcastings.comSubject line: AIRPORT 10/8 or DINNER GUESTS 10/8
  • Casting:Airport passengers: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Dinner guests: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ (submit in nice dinner attire)
  • Airport passengers: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
  • Dinner guests: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ (submit in nice dinner attire)
  • Filming: Oct. 8
  • Paid
  • To apply: Send your name, contact, age, height, weight, sizes, ethnicity, any visible tattoos, city/state, and 2 recent pictures to moviebg@cabcastings.comSubject line: AIRPORT 10/8 or DINNER GUESTS 10/8
  • Subject line: AIRPORT 10/8 or DINNER GUESTS 10/8
  • Project: Diarra from DetroitCasting: Wedding guests, bridesmaids/groomsmen, waitstaff/catering — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 20–70. Must have formal attire.Filming: Oct. 7–8 and Oct. 14 in AtlantaTo apply: https://hyltoncasting.com/weddingbg/
  • Casting: Wedding guests, bridesmaids/groomsmen, waitstaff/catering — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 20–70. Must have formal attire.
  • Filming: Oct. 7–8 and Oct. 14 in Atlanta
  • To apply: https://hyltoncasting.com/weddingbg/
  • Project: UnnamedCasting: Security guard types, at least 5’10, any age, any ethnicity, bigger/muscular buildFilming: Oct. 6–7 in AlpharettaTo apply: Send a recent photo, height, all clothing sizes, and contact information to ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.comSubject line: SECURITY
  • Casting: Security guard types, at least 5’10, any age, any ethnicity, bigger/muscular build
  • Filming: Oct. 6–7 in Alpharetta
  • To apply: Send a recent photo, height, all clothing sizes, and contact information to ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.comSubject line: SECURITY
  • Subject line: SECURITY

Entertainment industry jobs in metro Atlanta

What we know:

  • Position: Technical Producer, GamesCompany: NetflixDuties include:Converting Games Studios strategy into actionable deliverables for innovation and foundational development projectsApplying deep knowledge of game development and platform capabilitiesQualifications include:Detailed knowledge of game development, engines, tools, and best practicesUnderstanding of engineering principles, terminology, and game architectureApply at: tinyurl.com/CastingCallNetflix
  • Company: Netflix
  • Duties include:Converting Games Studios strategy into actionable deliverables for innovation and foundational development projectsApplying deep knowledge of game development and platform capabilities
  • Converting Games Studios strategy into actionable deliverables for innovation and foundational development projects
  • Applying deep knowledge of game development and platform capabilities
  • Qualifications include:Detailed knowledge of game development, engines, tools, and best practicesUnderstanding of engineering principles, terminology, and game architecture
  • Detailed knowledge of game development, engines, tools, and best practices
  • Understanding of engineering principles, terminology, and game architecture
  • Apply at: tinyurl.com/CastingCallNetflix

News/Networking/Events for the metro Atlanta entertainment industry

  • Event: Booking Verticals: Vertical Film Acting IntensiveWhat: Acting workshop hosted by Cheryl Louden-Kubin with Get Scene StudiosYou’ll learn how to:Master the vertical frameUpgrade audition materialsExperience immersive audition practiceAccess a self-taping courseHone acting techniquesParticipate in a Q&A with the hostWhen: Oct. 23, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.Where: OnlineReserve your spot: tinyurl.com/CastingCallVertical
  • What: Acting workshop hosted by Cheryl Louden-Kubin with Get Scene Studios
  • You’ll learn how to:Master the vertical frameUpgrade audition materialsExperience immersive audition practiceAccess a self-taping courseHone acting techniquesParticipate in a Q&A with the host
  • Master the vertical frame
  • Upgrade audition materials
  • Experience immersive audition practice
  • Access a self-taping course
  • Hone acting techniques
  • Participate in a Q&A with the host
  • When: Oct. 23, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • Where: Online
  • Reserve your spot: tinyurl.com/CastingCallVertical

The Source: This is an original report. Information came from Tess Hammock. 

Casting CallNewsEntertainment