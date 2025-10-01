Casting Call: Extras, jobs, and events happening in metro Atlanta

Looking for acting opportunities, production jobs, or film industry events around Atlanta? Here are some of the latest listings:

Project: UnnamedCasting:Airport passengers: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Dinner guests: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ (submit in nice dinner attire)Filming: Oct. 8PaidTo apply: Send your name, contact, age, height, weight, sizes, ethnicity, any visible tattoos, city/state, and 2 recent pictures to moviebg@cabcastings.comSubject line: AIRPORT 10/8 or DINNER GUESTS 10/8

Project: Diarra from DetroitCasting: Wedding guests, bridesmaids/groomsmen, waitstaff/catering — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 20–70. Must have formal attire.Filming: Oct. 7–8 and Oct. 14 in AtlantaTo apply: https://hyltoncasting.com/weddingbg/

Project: UnnamedCasting: Security guard types, at least 5’10, any age, any ethnicity, bigger/muscular buildFilming: Oct. 6–7 in AlpharettaTo apply: Send a recent photo, height, all clothing sizes, and contact information to ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.comSubject line: SECURITY

