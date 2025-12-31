Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call Dec. 31: Milo's Sweet Tea casting for commercial and more

By Tess Hammock/FOX 5 Atlanta contributor
Published  December 31, 2025 10:06am EST
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - This week's Casting Call includes opportunities associated with Milo's Sweet Tea, Chad Powers, an unnade TV show, and more. 

BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Milo’s Sweet Tea Commercial

Casting:

  • Males: Late 20s–early 40s, any ethnicity
  • Females: Late 20s–early 40s, any ethnicity
  • Mom: Mid 30s–early 40s, white female
  • Father: Mid 30s–early 40s, white male
  • Child: Ages 7–11 (or can reasonably play an 8-year-old), white male or female
  • Filming: Jan. 14 in BirminghamPaid

Submission info:

  • Name
  • Age (and parent/guardian name if a minor)
  • Contact number
  • Up-to-date photos (close-up and full body)
  • Full availability for the role(s) and shoot date
  • Any conflicts during the shoot date
  • Visible tattoos, including a photo of each tattoo
  • Tattoo release
  • Email: golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.comSubject: MILOS 2026

2. Project: Chad Powers

Casting: Football players, ages 18–30, any ethnicity

Filming: January–February 2026
Paid

Submission info:

  • Contact information
  • Height
  • Weight
  • Location
  • Experience

Email: football@gamechangingfilms.com

3. Project: Unnamed TV Show

Casting: Parents for cotillion, African American, ages 30+
Note: MUST HAVE FORMAL ATTIRE

Filming: Jan. 12–13 in Atlanta
Paid

Submission info:

  • Full name
  • Phone number
  • Email address
  • Age
  • Date of birth
  • Height
  • Weight
  • Sizes
  • Three photos:
  • One headshot
  • Two full-body photos (recent and well-lit)

Email: btgextras@cabcastings.com
Subject: FEATURED PARENTS (BOTH DAYS W/ ATTIRE)

JOBS

1. Position: Video Editor (Remote)

Company: Lensa

Duties:

  • Edit and produce short-form video content optimized for social media platforms, paid media ads, and other video deliverables as needed
  • Utilize motion design techniques to enhance storytelling and engagement
  • Work closely with the creative team to ensure brand consistency across all video assets
  • Optimize videos for different social media platforms, including formatting, pacing, and storytelling
  • Stay up to date with social media trends to create relevant and compelling content

Qualifications:

  • Proven experience as a video editor, with a portfolio showcasing strong motion work
  • Expertise in video editing software (Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, etc.)
  • Ability to create engaging, high-quality content optimized for social media
  • Strong storytelling and visual communication skills

Apply at: https://lensa.com/

EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

1. Alliance Theatre Summer Camp

Dates: May 26–June 7
Who: Rising K–12 graders

Sign-up opens: Jan. 7, 2026
Register at: https://www.alliancetheatre.org

Casting CallGood Day AtlantaEntertainment