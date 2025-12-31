Casting Call Dec. 31: Milo's Sweet Tea casting for commercial and more
ATLANTA - This week's Casting Call includes opportunities associated with Milo's Sweet Tea, Chad Powers, an unnade TV show, and more.
BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: Milo’s Sweet Tea Commercial
Casting:
- Males: Late 20s–early 40s, any ethnicity
- Females: Late 20s–early 40s, any ethnicity
- Mom: Mid 30s–early 40s, white female
- Father: Mid 30s–early 40s, white male
- Child: Ages 7–11 (or can reasonably play an 8-year-old), white male or female
- Filming: Jan. 14 in BirminghamPaid
Submission info:
- Name
- Age (and parent/guardian name if a minor)
- Contact number
- Up-to-date photos (close-up and full body)
- Full availability for the role(s) and shoot date
- Any conflicts during the shoot date
- Visible tattoos, including a photo of each tattoo
- Tattoo release
- Email: golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.comSubject: MILOS 2026
2. Project: Chad Powers
Casting: Football players, ages 18–30, any ethnicity
Filming: January–February 2026
Paid
Submission info:
- Contact information
- Height
- Weight
- Location
- Experience
Email: football@gamechangingfilms.com
3. Project: Unnamed TV Show
Casting: Parents for cotillion, African American, ages 30+
Note: MUST HAVE FORMAL ATTIRE
Filming: Jan. 12–13 in Atlanta
Paid
Submission info:
- Full name
- Phone number
- Email address
- Age
- Date of birth
- Height
- Weight
- Sizes
- Three photos:
- One headshot
- Two full-body photos (recent and well-lit)
Email: btgextras@cabcastings.com
Subject: FEATURED PARENTS (BOTH DAYS W/ ATTIRE)
JOBS
1. Position: Video Editor (Remote)
Company: Lensa
Duties:
- Edit and produce short-form video content optimized for social media platforms, paid media ads, and other video deliverables as needed
- Utilize motion design techniques to enhance storytelling and engagement
- Work closely with the creative team to ensure brand consistency across all video assets
- Optimize videos for different social media platforms, including formatting, pacing, and storytelling
- Stay up to date with social media trends to create relevant and compelling content
Qualifications:
- Proven experience as a video editor, with a portfolio showcasing strong motion work
- Expertise in video editing software (Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, etc.)
- Ability to create engaging, high-quality content optimized for social media
- Strong storytelling and visual communication skills
Apply at: https://lensa.com/
EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
1. Alliance Theatre Summer Camp
Dates: May 26–June 7
Who: Rising K–12 graders
Sign-up opens: Jan. 7, 2026
Register at: https://www.alliancetheatre.org