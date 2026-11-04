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Casting Call: Atlanta Hawks jobs, TV roles and more

By Tess Hammock/FOX 5 News contributor
Casting Call
Published November 4, 2026 10:25 AM EST
Published November 4, 2026 10:25 AM EST
Casting Call: Hawks jobs, TV roles and more
Casting Call: Hawks jobs, TV roles and more

Casting Call: Hawks jobs, TV roles and more

Looking for a job in entertainment or a chance to appear on screen? FOX 5 entertainment contributor Tess Hammock shares the latest casting calls and career opportunities around metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Looking to break into the entertainment industry or take the next step in your career? FOX 5 entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares the latest paid casting opportunities and job openings across metro Atlanta, including film and television productions, a TNT Sports shoot and positions with the Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Film Academy.

Background and extras casting calls

1. Unnamed comedy feature film

2. Amazon MGM TV show

  • Casting: A 4-year-old white boy with blond hair, green eyes and a cherubic (angelic) appearance.
  • Filming: To be determined.
  • Compensation: Paid.
  • Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallMGM

3. TNT Sports shoot

  • Casting: Clean-cut, energetic sports fans, ages 18-40. Open to all genders and ethnicities.
  • Filming: Nov. 7, 2026, in Atlanta.
  • Compensation: Paid.
  • Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTNT

4. Unnamed production — Graduate student roles

  • Casting: Men of any ethnicity, ages 25-40, who can portray graduate students.
  • Filming: Nov. 14, 2026, in Marietta.
  • Compensation: Paid.
  • Submission requirements:
  • Name
  • Contact number
  • Height
  • Headshot
  • Full-body photo
  • Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com
  • Subject line: GRAD STUDENT MALE

Entertainment industry job openings

5. Manager, Hawks Studio Operations

  • Company: Atlanta Hawks
  • Job responsibilities:
  • Oversee the day-to-day operations of Hawks Studios.
  • Work closely with leaders and stakeholders across multiple departments to balance requests.
  • Develop new and innovative content.
  • Manage the creative team.
  • Additional responsibilities may apply.
  • Qualifications:
  • Advanced software skills, including Microsoft Office, Keynote and Adobe Acrobat.
  • Ability to schedule and track more than 1,000 projects annually.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining strong attention to detail.
  • Five to eight or more years of experience.
  • Experience developing and managing complex organizations.
  • Additional qualifications may apply.
  • Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallHawksManager
  • 6. Brand and Social Media Manager
  • Organization: Georgia Film Academy
  • Job responsibilities:
  • Develop and enforce brand guidelines to ensure consistent messaging.
  • Collaborate with leadership to develop and execute marketing campaigns.
  • Manage and maintain a library of approved branding assets.
  • Oversee the planning, creation and maintenance of content.
  • Additional responsibilities may apply.
  • Qualifications:
  • Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, such as marketing, communications or public relations.
  • Proven experience managing brand identity, websites and social media.
  • Additional qualifications may apply.
  • For more information: GFAjobs@usg.edu
  • Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallGFASocial
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