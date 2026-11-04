Casting Call: Atlanta Hawks jobs, TV roles and more
ATLANTA - Looking to break into the entertainment industry or take the next step in your career? FOX 5 entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares the latest paid casting opportunities and job openings across metro Atlanta, including film and television productions, a TNT Sports shoot and positions with the Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Film Academy.
Background and extras casting calls
1. Unnamed comedy feature film
- Casting: Open to all genders and ethnicities, ages 18 and older.
- Filming: Nov. 30-Dec. 15, 2026.
- Compensation: Paid.
- Apply: https://submit.catrettcasting.com
2. Amazon MGM TV show
- Casting: A 4-year-old white boy with blond hair, green eyes and a cherubic (angelic) appearance.
- Filming: To be determined.
- Compensation: Paid.
- Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallMGM
3. TNT Sports shoot
- Casting: Clean-cut, energetic sports fans, ages 18-40. Open to all genders and ethnicities.
- Filming: Nov. 7, 2026, in Atlanta.
- Compensation: Paid.
- Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTNT
4. Unnamed production — Graduate student roles
- Casting: Men of any ethnicity, ages 25-40, who can portray graduate students.
- Filming: Nov. 14, 2026, in Marietta.
- Compensation: Paid.
- Submission requirements:
- Name
- Contact number
- Height
- Headshot
- Full-body photo
- Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com
- Subject line: GRAD STUDENT MALE
Entertainment industry job openings
5. Manager, Hawks Studio Operations
- Company: Atlanta Hawks
- Job responsibilities:
- Oversee the day-to-day operations of Hawks Studios.
- Work closely with leaders and stakeholders across multiple departments to balance requests.
- Develop new and innovative content.
- Manage the creative team.
- Additional responsibilities may apply.
- Qualifications:
- Advanced software skills, including Microsoft Office, Keynote and Adobe Acrobat.
- Ability to schedule and track more than 1,000 projects annually.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining strong attention to detail.
- Five to eight or more years of experience.
- Experience developing and managing complex organizations.
- Additional qualifications may apply.
- Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallHawksManager
- 6. Brand and Social Media Manager
- Organization: Georgia Film Academy
- Job responsibilities:
- Develop and enforce brand guidelines to ensure consistent messaging.
- Collaborate with leadership to develop and execute marketing campaigns.
- Manage and maintain a library of approved branding assets.
- Oversee the planning, creation and maintenance of content.
- Additional responsibilities may apply.
- Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, such as marketing, communications or public relations.
- Proven experience managing brand identity, websites and social media.
- Additional qualifications may apply.
- For more information: GFAjobs@usg.edu
- Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallGFASocial