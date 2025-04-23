Casting Call for April 23, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

Project: "Breadwinner" (Nate Bargatze comedy)

Casting: Full-time stand-in for a Caucasian male, brown hair with lots of silver, 5’11, fit frame, experience preferred but not required

Filming: May 18 to July 7

Submission info: Three photos (including a dated photo and full body), age, height, weight and all contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "NUMBER ONE STAND IN"

Project: "Divorce Court"

Casting: Audience members, high energy, any age, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: May 13 to 17

Apply at https://hyltoncasting.com/divorcecourtmayaudience/

Project: "Judgment Day" (Amazon Prime feature film)

Casting: Chinese males, ages 20s to 70s, must be fluent in Mandarin

Filming: April 30

Submission info: Send recent pic, age, height, weight, and contact information to JDayExtras@gmail.com

News/Networking/Events

1. Trilith Insititute is hosting "Fulling the Frame, Being a Background Actor" on April 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Trilith Studios Production Centre. Participants will learn from casting directors and assistant directors, and get an education on background actor terminology and set info.

Visit https://trilithinstitute.org/event/filling-the-frame-being-a-background-actor to learn more.

2. Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference is hosting "The Craft of Acting" panel on May 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Tara Theater. Participants will learn how to prepare for difficult or complex scenes, how to create authenticity in your character, how to become someone different from your own experiences, tips for navigating the business in these very slow times, tactics for dealing with rejection, and advice for up-and-coming actors.

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com/