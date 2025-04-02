Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call for April 2, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Published  April 2, 2025 9:48am EDT
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

CASTING CALLS

Project: Santa Maria (Working Title)
Casting: Men and women with a 1970s look, ages 18 and up, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming Dates: May 12–July (paid)
Submission: Send three photos (dated selfie and full body), age, height, weight, and contact information
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject Line: "BE A WINNER!!"

Project: Judgement Day (Amazon Film)
Casting: Caucasian woman with dark hair, ages 50s–60s; preferably Hispanic; prior acting experience preferred
Filming Date: April 9 (paid)
Submission: Send recent photos, contact info, and sizes
Email: JDayExtras@gmail.com
Subject Line: MOM

Unnamed Feature Film Based on a True Story
Casting:

Wedding guests and bridal/groom party: men and women, ages 18–50 (preferably early 20s); must own formal attire

Pastor/Wedding Officiant: male, ages 40–70; must own formal attire
Filming Date: Friday, April 4 in Stone Mountain (paid)
Submission: Send name, current photos, age, height, weight, clothing sizes, location, and contact info
Email: SetLifeCasting@gmail.com
Subject Line: WEDDING or PASTOR

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Stagehand – Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Duties:

Setup and operate stage equipment

Provide rigging and technical support

Assist with construction of risers and specialized theatrical equipment

Manage related paperwork and event schedules

Requirements:

2–5 years of experience in live audio/event production or related field

Bachelor’s degree in audio/theatre production preferred (or equivalent experience)

Strong interest or experience in arts and culture a plus

Apply: www.atlantacareerpath.com

TRAINING & NETWORKING

PA Academy – Presented by Atlanta Film Society
Dates: Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8
Location: Metro Atlanta
Topics Covered:

Film crew roles and etiquette

Production paperwork and terminology

Set protocols and walkie procedures

Supporting assistant directors and more

Details and Sign-Up: atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar

UPCOMING FILMING OPPORTUNITIES

Fox Local Filming – Norcross, GA
Date: Thursday, April 10
Casting: 2 Caucasian men with brown hair, ages 18–28, to play main character’s brothers (director selected)
Rate: $130/10 hours + $25 bump
Subject Line: BROTHER

Fox Local Filming – Auburn, GA
Date: Monday, April 21
Casting: Men to portray Civil War reenactors, ages 18–40 (especially seeking younger men in their 20s)
Rate: $130/10 hours + $25 bump + $20 gas bump
Subject Line: SPECIALTY

Casting Call