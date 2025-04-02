Casting Call for April 2, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

CASTING CALLS

Project: Santa Maria (Working Title)

Casting: Men and women with a 1970s look, ages 18 and up, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming Dates: May 12–July (paid)

Submission: Send three photos (dated selfie and full body), age, height, weight, and contact information

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject Line: "BE A WINNER!!"

Project: Judgement Day (Amazon Film)

Casting: Caucasian woman with dark hair, ages 50s–60s; preferably Hispanic; prior acting experience preferred

Filming Date: April 9 (paid)

Submission: Send recent photos, contact info, and sizes

Email: JDayExtras@gmail.com

Subject Line: MOM

Unnamed Feature Film Based on a True Story

Casting:

Wedding guests and bridal/groom party: men and women, ages 18–50 (preferably early 20s); must own formal attire

Pastor/Wedding Officiant: male, ages 40–70; must own formal attire

Filming Date: Friday, April 4 in Stone Mountain (paid)

Submission: Send name, current photos, age, height, weight, clothing sizes, location, and contact info

Email: SetLifeCasting@gmail.com

Subject Line: WEDDING or PASTOR

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Stagehand – Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Duties:

Setup and operate stage equipment

Provide rigging and technical support

Assist with construction of risers and specialized theatrical equipment

Manage related paperwork and event schedules

Requirements:

2–5 years of experience in live audio/event production or related field

Bachelor’s degree in audio/theatre production preferred (or equivalent experience)

Strong interest or experience in arts and culture a plus

Apply: www.atlantacareerpath.com

TRAINING & NETWORKING

PA Academy – Presented by Atlanta Film Society

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8

Location: Metro Atlanta

Topics Covered:

Film crew roles and etiquette

Production paperwork and terminology

Set protocols and walkie procedures

Supporting assistant directors and more

Details and Sign-Up: atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar

UPCOMING FILMING OPPORTUNITIES

Fox Local Filming – Norcross, GA

Date: Thursday, April 10

Casting: 2 Caucasian men with brown hair, ages 18–28, to play main character’s brothers (director selected)

Rate: $130/10 hours + $25 bump

Subject Line: BROTHER

Fox Local Filming – Auburn, GA

Date: Monday, April 21

Casting: Men to portray Civil War reenactors, ages 18–40 (especially seeking younger men in their 20s)

Rate: $130/10 hours + $25 bump + $20 gas bump

Subject Line: SPECIALTY