Casting Call for April 2, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
CASTING CALLS
Project: Santa Maria (Working Title)
Casting: Men and women with a 1970s look, ages 18 and up, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming Dates: May 12–July (paid)
Submission: Send three photos (dated selfie and full body), age, height, weight, and contact information
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject Line: "BE A WINNER!!"
Project: Judgement Day (Amazon Film)
Casting: Caucasian woman with dark hair, ages 50s–60s; preferably Hispanic; prior acting experience preferred
Filming Date: April 9 (paid)
Submission: Send recent photos, contact info, and sizes
Email: JDayExtras@gmail.com
Subject Line: MOM
Unnamed Feature Film Based on a True Story
Casting:
Wedding guests and bridal/groom party: men and women, ages 18–50 (preferably early 20s); must own formal attire
Pastor/Wedding Officiant: male, ages 40–70; must own formal attire
Filming Date: Friday, April 4 in Stone Mountain (paid)
Submission: Send name, current photos, age, height, weight, clothing sizes, location, and contact info
Email: SetLifeCasting@gmail.com
Subject Line: WEDDING or PASTOR
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Stagehand – Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Duties:
Setup and operate stage equipment
Provide rigging and technical support
Assist with construction of risers and specialized theatrical equipment
Manage related paperwork and event schedules
Requirements:
2–5 years of experience in live audio/event production or related field
Bachelor’s degree in audio/theatre production preferred (or equivalent experience)
Strong interest or experience in arts and culture a plus
Apply: www.atlantacareerpath.com
TRAINING & NETWORKING
PA Academy – Presented by Atlanta Film Society
Dates: Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8
Location: Metro Atlanta
Topics Covered:
Film crew roles and etiquette
Production paperwork and terminology
Set protocols and walkie procedures
Supporting assistant directors and more
Details and Sign-Up: atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar
UPCOMING FILMING OPPORTUNITIES
Fox Local Filming – Norcross, GA
Date: Thursday, April 10
Casting: 2 Caucasian men with brown hair, ages 18–28, to play main character’s brothers (director selected)
Rate: $130/10 hours + $25 bump
Subject Line: BROTHER
Fox Local Filming – Auburn, GA
Date: Monday, April 21
Casting: Men to portray Civil War reenactors, ages 18–40 (especially seeking younger men in their 20s)
Rate: $130/10 hours + $25 bump + $20 gas bump
Subject Line: SPECIALTY