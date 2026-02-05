Cascade elementary crowned Georgia state math champions

article

The Brief Students answered 7,773 math questions correctly in December to secure the state title. The win guarantees Cascade a spot in the Prodigy National Cup finals this May. The school is now in the running for a share of over $200,000 in technology grants.



Students at Cascade Elementary School are trading in their winter break memories for a math-themed celebration after being crowned Georgia’s state champions in a global mathematics competition.

What we know:

The Atlanta school secured the top spot in the December "Prodigy State Challenge," a game-based learning contest where students work together to solve curriculum-aligned math problems. To win the "Heroic" tier, Cascade students correctly answered a total of 7,773 math questions, outperforming every other participating school in the state.

The victory earns the school an automatic spot in the Prodigy National Cup finals this May. The upcoming national tournament features a massive prize pool, with more than $200,000 in technology grants and other rewards up for grabs for the top-performing schools.

"It’s great to see such a strong spirit of camaraderie and collaboration among students," said Alex Peters, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Prodigy. "State Challenge is designed to take student motivation to another level."

The school is hosting a formal victory celebration today at its Venetian Drive campus.