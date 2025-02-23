Expand / Collapse search

Cartersville holsts 4th annual Black History Parade and Pop-Up

Published  February 23, 2025 9:22am EST
Black History Month
Downtown Cartersville hosted the 4th annual Black History Parade & Pop-up on Saturday.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Bartow County residents gathered Saturday for Cartersville’s fourth annual Black History Parade and Pop‑Up, an event organized by Black Bartow Events to celebrate local Black heritage and culture.

Hosted at the Cartersville Friendship Plaza, the celebration featured live music, food, and vendor booths highlighting Black‑owned businesses. The renowned Jonesborough High School Majestic Marching Cardinals also made an appearance, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Organizers said the event aimed to spotlight Cartersville’s underappreciated Black history and landmarks while honoring Black History Month.

