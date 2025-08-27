Cars to be banned from Kennesaw Mountain summit road next year

article

The Brief Starting next year, cars will no longer be allowed on the road to the top of Kennesaw Mountain. Road adjustments begin in October: one lane for pedestrians, the other for shuttles and, at times, bicycles. The change is designed to reduce congestion and improve safety at the popular battlefield park.



Starting next year, drivers will no longer be able to take their cars to the top of Kennesaw Mountain.

What we know:

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, the National Park Service plans to begin road adjustments in October that will permanently change how visitors reach the summit. One lane of the mountain road will be dedicated to foot traffic, while the other will be reserved for shuttle buses.

When the shuttle service is not operating, the bus lane will be open for bicyclists.

Big picture view:

The changes are part of a broader effort to reduce vehicle congestion and improve safety for the thousands of visitors who hike, bike, and explore Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park each year.