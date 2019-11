The Carrollton Police Department needs help finding an arson suspect.

Investigators released a surveillance video of a man accused of setting fire to Chaos Haunted House. The fire happened on Nov. 17 between midnight and 4 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to contact Arson Investigator Bill Lambert at 678-340-8447. You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS.