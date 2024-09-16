Carrollton police arrest motorcyclist for punching driver's side mirror on Bankhead Highway

Carrollton police have arrested a motorcyclist in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred on Bankhead Highway at approximately 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

According to police, the incident began on Highway 166 Bypass, where the motorcyclist, later identified as Chandler Kyle Detscher, was seen displaying aggressive behavior. Witnesses reported that Detscher was driving erratically and attempting to conceal the license plate of his motorcycle.

At one point, Detscher motioned for the driver of a grey 2023 Toyota Highlander, owned by a local business, to pass him. As the vehicle moved forward, Detscher allegedly punched the side mirror before speeding away from the scene.

Thanks to dashcam footage from the Toyota Highlander, police were able to capture the motorcycle’s tag number and a description of the rider. This footage led officers to Detscher’s residence, where they discovered the motorcycle in a storage shed with the license plate still obscured.

Detscher was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including criminal trespass, aggressive driving, driving without a license, obstructing traffic, and several other traffic-related violations, such as improper lane change, lane splitting, and obscuring or missing license plates.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.