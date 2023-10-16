Carroll County officials allege gender discrimination by commissioner

article

Two high-ranking officials with Carroll County, Communications Director Ashley Hulsey and Solid-Waste Director Jacqueline Dost, have alleged gender discrimination against District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds. According to Hulsey and Dost, Reynolds consistently belittled and undermined women in the office while giving preferential treatment to men.

The two women claim they filed internal grievances and attempted to meet with Reynolds directly to address the issue. However, they contend that their efforts to resolve the matter within the organization yielded no results, as they believe the board did not take any action to correct the situation.

Commissioner Reynolds has denied these allegations.