Carroll County man arrested for child pornography possession

Carroll County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of downloading child pornography at his home.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Dustin Shane Jones downloaded 35 images of young females. The photos were "explicit in nature."

Investigators said Jones admitted the images were downloaded on his cellphone through an app.

Jones has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. More charges are expected.

He was denied bond at his first appearance on Thursday.