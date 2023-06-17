Carroll County deputy passes after 'heroic' battle with cancer

Hearts are heavy across Carroll County where the community is mourning a beloved law enforcement officer after her "heroic battle with cancer."

Deputy Shainah Conn had been fighting Stage 3 Recurrent Metastatic Cervical Cancer. She passed away Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

In Oct. 2022, the sheriff's office made a Facebook post stating the mother of two was still finding the strength to come to work every single day despite her illness and ongoing treatments.

"Deputy Conn served her community with pride and was one of the strongest women we all had the pleasure to know," Saturday's statement from the office read. "She was a fighter to the end, and we ask that everyone stop and pray for her boys as they learn to navigate this life without their precious mother.".

The office has asked for the public to pray for Conn's family, but respect their privacy during this time. Arrangements will be announced on their Facebook page when they become available.

"Deputy Conn, fly high, we love you, we will miss you always, and we will continue to fight the good fight in your memory. RIP 9036," the post ended.