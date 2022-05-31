Carroll Co. community members hold prayer vigil in wake of recent mass shootings

While people nationwide are still processing a number of mass casualty events that took place earlier this month, community members in Carroll County came together to pray in wake of the tragic loss of life.

"Let’s spend some time praying together, in light of specifically really dangerous tragic terrible situations," Pastor Jason Poor of Oak Hollow Church said.

Eyes closed and heads bowed, residents and community leaders gathered Tuesday evening for an outdoor prayer service.

"I think the message tonight is unity and just coming together. It doesn’t matter what side of town you come from. It doesn’t matter what denomination you come from," Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Keith Jiles told FOX 5.

The service was put on by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in response to mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas in recent weeks.

"The Carroll County community all fellowshipped together under this amphitheater to just sort of just talk about everything that’s been going on in the world," Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael McDowell told FOX 5.

In a time when many are feeling helpless, residents who attended say they are turning to their faith.

"I mean like all tragedies, we’re just horrified by it and then we’re faced with the fact of what can we do about it, what do we do about it?" resident Harry Nelson said.

They’re hoping those prayers will reach other communities grieving.

"We’re crying about the violence that is going on in our nation," Pastor Edward Landrum of Moore’s Chapel UMC said during the service.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said this is the first event of its kind. The event Tuesday night had about 60 people attend and they hope to continue hosting others like it.