Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

article

A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning.

The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway.

As officers arrived at the house, officials say 28-year-old Aaron Pope walked out holding a firearm.

Officers took Pope into custody without any problems.

Inside the home, authorities found 49-year-old Anthony Greg Pope, who is the father of Aaron Pope, shot several times.

Aaron Pope is now being held in the Douglas County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.