Carnival Cruise Line further suspends operations until May 11 due to coronavirus impact

Carnival Cruise Line announced on Monday that as coronavirus continues to impact global health and commerce, they have extended their pause in operations until May 11.

The original suspension was through April 11, but with that date quickly approaching and positive cases still rising, the extended suspension was announced.

They said that all impacted travelers have received an email from either Carnival directly or Travel Advisor. Directions to claim your cancelation offer or refund is in the email. The quickest way to make this claim is by using the link in the email, they added.

If your sailing is after May 11, it has not been impacted, the cruise line ensured.

"We want to thank both our guests and travel advisors for their continued patience and support," Carnival stated.

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Carnival Cruise Lines said that some of their cruise ships will be made available to use as temporary hospitals to help address the escalating impacts of coronavirus on communities around the world.

