Carmalitha Gumbs sworn in as South Fulton first female mayor

Carmalitha Gumbs sworn in as South Fulton mayor New mayor pledges smart growth, restored trust Inauguration marks historic first for city



The newly-elected mayor of the City of South Fulton was officially sworn into office Monday at a historic inauguration ceremony.

What we know:

Carmalitha Gumbs, a founding City Council member, said rebuilding public confidence in city leadership is a top priority as she begins her term. Gumbs also emphasized a focus on smart growth and promised visible progress across the city, particularly in improving South Fulton’s landscape.

The swearing-in marks a milestone for the city, as Gumbs becomes the first woman to serve as mayor of South Fulton.