Carmalitha Gumbs sworn in as South Fulton first female mayor
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The newly-elected mayor of the City of South Fulton was officially sworn into office Monday at a historic inauguration ceremony.
What we know:
Carmalitha Gumbs, a founding City Council member, said rebuilding public confidence in city leadership is a top priority as she begins her term. Gumbs also emphasized a focus on smart growth and promised visible progress across the city, particularly in improving South Fulton’s landscape.
The swearing-in marks a milestone for the city, as Gumbs becomes the first woman to serve as mayor of South Fulton.