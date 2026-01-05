Expand / Collapse search

Carmalitha Gumbs sworn in as South Fulton first female mayor

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 5, 2026 1:24pm EST
South Fulton
Carmalitha Gumbs was sworn in on Monday morning as the first female mayor for the City of South Fulton. 

    • Carmalitha Gumbs sworn in as South Fulton mayor
    • New mayor pledges smart growth, restored trust
    • Inauguration marks historic first for city

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The newly-elected mayor of the City of South Fulton was officially sworn into office Monday at a historic inauguration ceremony.

Carmalitha Gumbs, a founding City Council member, said rebuilding public confidence in city leadership is a top priority as she begins her term. Gumbs also emphasized a focus on smart growth and promised visible progress across the city, particularly in improving South Fulton’s landscape.

The swearing-in marks a milestone for the city, as Gumbs becomes the first woman to serve as mayor of South Fulton.

