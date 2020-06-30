Carl Reiner, comedy legend and creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies at 98

Carl Reiner, a comedy legend known for his work across Hollywood’s big and small screens, has died at 98.

Reiner died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, his assistant confirmed to FOX News. TMZ also reported the news, adding that he was with family when he passed.

Reiner’s career spanned seven decades, working as a director, producer and actor with more than 400 credits to his name.

From 1950 to 1957, he co-wrote and acted on “Caesar's Hour” and “Your Show of Shows,” starring Sid Caesar. He was also one-half of a famous comedy duo with Mel Brooks in "2000 Year Old Man."

He famously created “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which won 15 Emmys. The TV series, which also starred Dick Van Dyke, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Larry Mathews and Mary Tyler Moore, originally aired from 1961 until 1966.

Carl Reiner attends the special screening and Q&A "Rose Marie: Wait for Your Laugh" at Aero Theatre on Aug. 3, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

In 2019, Reiner said creating and producing “The Dick Van Dyke Show” was the project he was most proud of.

Upon turning 97, the Hollywood producer said his active mind had kept him both going and moving.

“If you wake up and have an idea in your head, you will last longer,” he shared. “One of the reasons I’m alive is because my head is still working. If my head is still working, my body has to follow suit!”

Reiner is survived by his three children, actor-director Rob Reiner, author Annie Reiner and artist Lucas Reiner. Carl Reiner's wife, Estelle, died in 2008. They had been married for nearly 65 years.

