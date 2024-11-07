Carjacking suspects crash stolen vehicle during chase in Gwinnett County, police say

Police have arrested two men suspected of a carjacking after a chase in Gwinnett County.

Officials say on Oct. 18, officers were called to the 900 block of Seasons Parkway in unincorporated Norcross after reports of a carjacking.

The victim told officers that he was sitting in his car when a man tapped on his windshield with a gun and ordered him out of the vehicle. Once out, the victim said a second man went through his pockets and stole his phone and car keys.

The two suspects then fled the area in the car.

About an hour later, officers found the stolen car near Singleton Road and Harbin Roads.

The two men tried to get away, but officers say they lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed down into an embankment.

The two suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Atlanta resident Amadeo Barragan-Carbijal and 23-year-old Norcross resident Luis Contreras-Pineda.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amadeo Barragan-Carbijal (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Barragan-Carbijal is charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude for a felony offense, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. Contreras-Pineda is facing charges of hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Both men are now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail after being treated for injuries they received from the crash.