Car wedged under school bus in Athens Perimeter crash, officials say

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The Brief A car and a Clarke County School District bus were involved in a crash on Thursday morning on the Athens Perimeter near the Jefferson Road exit, fire officials said. None of the students or the bus driver that were on were hurt. The car became lodged under the bus, the fire department added.



No students were injured Thursday morning after a car collided with a Clarke County School District bus and became trapped underneath it on the Athens Perimeter, fire officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened on the Athens Perimeter near the Jefferson Road exit.

Athens-Clarke County Fire authorities said that none of the students or the bus driver were hurt.

Officials said the car became lodged under the bus and needed a specialized tow.

All lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated what led to the collision or if any citations will be issued.

Officials have not released details regarding the condition or identity of the driver of the car.