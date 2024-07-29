Car time latest trend in self-care for many

When you think of self-care, does time spent in your car come to mind? The joys of "car time" have gone viral on social media, with many people finding it more soothing than a walk, a trip to the gym, or a stroll through Target.

Therapists suggest that cars provide a quiet, solid, safe, and often warm and toasty environment. These factors help calm your nervous system, allowing you to settle and recharge.

Experts also believe that "car time" serves as an effective way to transition between work and home. It marks the end of the workday and the beginning of personal or family time, providing a clear boundary between the two.

To maximize the benefits, experts recommend turning your car time into a self-care session. This can include having a snack, listening to a podcast, or driving to a peaceful natural setting to sit in silence.