Car hits suspect on interstate after police chase in Clayton County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A crash following a police chase caused officials to shut down Interstate 75/85 Monday morning. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man was killed after being hit by a car while running from deputies on Interstate 75/85 early Monday. Clayton County deputies say the pursuit began after the suspect refused to stop in a stolen truck. The driver, identified as Moshe Ben Y. Israel Williams, died at the scene after the chase ended with a PIT maneuver.



The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said a pursuit ended early Monday when the person deputies were chasing got out of their vehicle and was hit by a car while running on the interstate.

What we know:

The chase began just after 3:30 a.m. Monday in Clayton County, according to Sheriff Levon Allen. Deputies were attempting to pull over a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that failed to stop.

The pursuit ended near the Interstate 75/85 junction, just south of Highway 166, when officers performed a PIT maneuver.

After the maneuver, the driver — identified as Moshe Ben Y. Israel Williams, 44 — got out of the vehicle and tried to run away from officers on the interstate. Williams was hit by a car and died at the scene, officials said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators later determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in September, and Williams’ driver’s license had been suspended 12 times. Deputies also found marijuana inside the truck.

Local perspective:

The crash shutdown the interstates' northbound lanes for several hours Monday. It was cleared a little after 6 a.m., according to GDOT.