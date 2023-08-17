Car ends up in creek near Oak Road in Lilburn

A driver was hospitalized after a car drove off an embankment and ended up in a creek in Gwinnett County overnight.

It happened along Oak Road near Royal Creek Way in the Lilburn area.

Police blocked off the road while a tow truck lifted the car from the creek.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.