Car crashes into front of DeKalb County hair salon

A DeKalb County salon owner experienced a hair-raising situation after a car drove through the front of the salon Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at Mel's Hair Braiding hair salon on North Hairston Road just before noon on Saturday.

The owner of the salon was the only person inside, having been at the front of the store just moments before the crash.

Witnesses told FOX 5 the driver was injured but weren't sure how badly.

"We were sitting at the shop and all of the sudden we heard and errrk boom! And we all came running out. And when we first saw the building we thought maybe it was something, you know, structural. But when we got closer we noticed there was a car sitting in the shop," witness Courtney Beasley said.

DeKalb County police are working to clean up the scene and to determine what caused the wreck.

