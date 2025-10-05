Car crashes into building in downtown Atlanta; driver detained

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A car crashed into a building in downtown Atlanta on Sunday morning, police said. (Atlanta Police Department)

A car crashed into a building in downtown Atlanta on Sunday morning, police said.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at 180 Peachtree Street NE.

Officers said they arrived to find the driver with minor injuries. Police believe the car had been stolen recently.

The driver was detained and taken for treatment. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the driver.