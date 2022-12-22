Expand / Collapse search
Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 2:13AM
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley.

SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.

During several different instances, the suspect drove for a couple blocks, stopped the car, then drove another couple more blocks in an effort to avoid arrest.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department eventually had enough as deputies on scene forced the suspect's car door open and forced the suspect in handcuffs around 10:50 p.m.

The suspect was initially wanted for possible assault with the knife. It is unknown if anyone was hurt by the alleged assault with a knife.

Other than assault with deadly weapon and leading authorities on a lengthy chase and standoff, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.

