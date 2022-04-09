Expand / Collapse search

Car catches fire at Lenox Square Mall parking garage, one person injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:25PM
Buckhead
At least one person was burned after a car caught fire at the parking garage near the Macy's department store at Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a large fire inside the parking garage at Lenox Square Mall Saturday evening.

Fire crews went to the Buckhead shopping center at 3393 Peachtree Road around 7:00 p.m. and found two vehicles ‘fully engulfed by flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 20 minutes, officials said. 

Authorities said one man suffered burns and injuries to his hands, but he was not hospitalized.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

