Canton Target bomb hoax: Police searching for two men

Published  August 25, 2025 11:47pm EDT
Canton
Canton police are searching for the two men pictured in connection with a bomb hoax at a Target on Cumming Highway.  (Canton Police Department)

The Brief

CANTON, Ga. - The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men in connection with a bomb threat at the Target on Cumming Highway.

What we know:

Investigators said on Aug. 17, one of the men handed out two notes inside the store. One claimed there was a bomb on the roof, while the other threatened a robbery.

What you can do:

Police released a photo of the suspects and are urging anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

If you have information, contact Detective Kyle Womack at 770-720-4883 or kyle.womack@cantonga.gov. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Canton Police Department. 

