Canton Target bomb hoax: Police searching for two men
CANTON, Ga. - The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men in connection with a bomb threat at the Target on Cumming Highway.
What we know:
Investigators said on Aug. 17, one of the men handed out two notes inside the store. One claimed there was a bomb on the roof, while the other threatened a robbery.
What you can do:
Police released a photo of the suspects and are urging anyone who recognizes them to come forward.
If you have information, contact Detective Kyle Womack at 770-720-4883 or kyle.womack@cantonga.gov.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Canton Police Department.