Canton Target bomb hoax: Police searching for two men

The Brief Investigators said on Aug. 17, one of the men handed out two notes inside the store. One claimed there was a bomb on the roof, while the other threatened a robbery.



The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men in connection with a bomb threat at the Target on Cumming Highway.

What we know:

What you can do:

Police released a photo of the suspects and are urging anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

If you have information, contact Detective Kyle Womack at 770-720-4883 or kyle.womack@cantonga.gov.